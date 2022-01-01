PREROGATIvE Kitchen
Opening in 2018!
TAPAS • STEAKS
104 South Broadway • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
104 South Broadway
Red Lodge MT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ox Pasture
Come in and enjoy!
Red Lodge Pizza Co.
While we are best known for our pizza, our extensive menu has something for everyone: Great locally raised beef burgers, delightful salads, amazing Montana rolls, and our would famous crazy cookie dessert that the kids will talk about for days!
PREROGATIvE Kitchen
Open for lunch and dinner Friday through Monday, no reservations.
Pollard Hotel
Come in and enjoy!