PREROGATIvE Kitchen

Open for lunch and dinner Friday through Monday, no reservations.

TAPAS • STEAKS

104 South Broadway • $$

Avg 4.9 (271 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries (GF)$6.00
House cut French fries, tarragon aioli.
Carrots (GF)$8.00
Baby carrots roasted, truffle vinaigrette, parmesan.
Small Root Vegetable Salad (GF)$6.00
Roasted root vegetables, arugula, goat cheese & honey mustard vinaigrette.
Buffalo Brussels Sprouts (GF)$8.00
Flash fried Brussels sprouts, House made buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, like vegetarian chicken wings but better!
PK Burger$11.00
Montana beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun. Don't forget to add an order of our fries or house salad!
Fried Shrimp (GF)$8.00
Gluten Free fried shrimp, sweet and sour sauce.
Sticky Toffee Pudding$8.00
Our signature dessert! Caramelized date cake, homemade caramel sauce and fresh cream! You Have to try it!
Serve it hot!
Risotto Sliders$11.00
Two mushroom risotto sliders, coated in panko and fried, lettuce, local goat cheese and pickled onions.
Two Chicken Thighs (GF)$9.00
Marinated in Garlic & Honey, sous vide cooked and then oven roasted, these are a fan favorite.
Lamb Sliders$11.00
Two lamb sliders, plum chutney, goat cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

104 South Broadway

Red Lodge MT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

