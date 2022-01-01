Go
M'tucci's Provisions

Pick Up Locations are:
**M’tucci’s Twenty-Five @ 4939 Pan American Fwy, Albuquerque 87109**
**M’tucci’s Moderno 1908 Wellspring Ave SE Rio Rancho 87124**

4939 Pan-American FWY

Popular Items

Sausage$14.00
M'tucci's Italian sausage, aged mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, sauteed spinach, candied onions, feta
Smoked Margherita$12.00
Smoked buffalo mozzarella, basil infused olive oil, tomato jam, Italian olive oil
Smoked Mozzarella Muffuletta$11.00
House capicola, mortadella, salami, olive tapenade, house smoked mozzarella, ciabatta
Pepperoni$13.00
Pepperoni, green chile, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce
Spinach Salad
House bacon, arugula, spinach, red onion, apple mustard vinaigrette, Carr Valley blue cheese, foccacia croutons
The Artisan$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, house cured pancetta, house capicola, shaved Parma prosciutto
Margherita$11.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, local basil, Italian olive oil
M'tucci's Market Salad
Romaine, arugula, salami, tapenade, goat cheese, cherry tomato, red onion, peppadew vinaigrette
Large Charcuterie Board$23.00
Two salumi meats, two artisan cheeses, two preserve items, house condiments, house bread
Mixed Green
Field greens, cucumber, local feta, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

M'tucci's Twenty-Five

