Prescott restaurants you'll love

Go
Prescott restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Prescott

Prescott's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Prescott restaurants

Vibes Juice Bar image

 

Vibes Juice Bar

216 S. Montezuma St., Prescott

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sunny Vibes
Orange, Apple, Carrot, Ginger, Cinnamon
Peanut Paradise$9.25
"Blended Acai with Banana, Almond Milk, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Agave. Toppings: Toppings: Granola, Strawberries,
Sesame Seeds, Blueberries, Coconut, Peanut Butter"
Mocha Marvel$6.75
Banana, Sesame Butter, Oats, Cacao Powder, Agave, Cashews, Almond Milk, Cacao nibs, Coffee
More about Vibes Juice Bar
Lone Spur Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe

106 W Gurley St, Prescott

Avg 4 (704 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.99
Breakfast Burrito$10.49
Belgian Waffle Breakfast$10.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe
BiGA image

 

BiGA

623 Miller Valley Road, Prescott

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp$13.00
Toasted Crostini
Full BiGA Chopped Salad$14.00
Arizona Grown Lettuce, Smoked Bacon, Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Onion, Gorgonzola, Market Roasted Chili Dressing
Market Vegetable Sandwich$15.00
Burrata Cheese, Local Tomatoes, Cucumber, Whipstone Carrots, Charred Shallots, Avocado, Local Sprouts, Pesto, Balsamic Reduction
More about BiGA
Main pic

 

Brown Bag Burger - Prescott

150 E Sheldon St # 111, Prescott

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Cheeseburger$8.50
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion
Single Hamburger$7.50
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion
Double Cheeseburger$12.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion
More about Brown Bag Burger - Prescott
Bill's Grill image

 

Bill's Grill

333 S Montezuma St, Prescott

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Cheese Fries$8.75
Fries, chili, Cheddar, onions
Guacamole Black Bean Burger$9.50
Black bean patty, guacamole, Pepper Jack, roasted bell peppers
BBQ$10.50
BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon, onion ring
More about Bill's Grill
Main pic

 

COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits

202 South Montezuma Street, Prescott

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Ranch Beans$3.50
smoked ranch beans made with brisket tips
Filly Cheesesteak$14.25
layers of tender smoked brisket, grilled bell pepper & onions, poblano peppers, and melted pepper-jack cheese in a soft hoagie
Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.25
slow smoked and tender chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
More about COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits
Banner pic

 

SPICY STREATS

1201 W. Iron Springs Road #13, Prescott

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about SPICY STREATS
Restaurant banner

 

Lone Spur Cafe #11

141 S MCCORMICK ST STE 113, Prescott

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lone Spur Cafe #11
Restaurant banner

 

Lone Spur Cafe #12

141 S MCCORMICK ST STE 113, PRESCOTT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lone Spur Cafe #12
Restaurant banner

 

Lone Spur Cafe #13

141 S MCCORMICK ST STE 113, Prescott

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lone Spur Cafe #13

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Prescott

Reuben

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Prescott to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston