Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Prescott

Go
Prescott restaurants
Toast

Prescott restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe

106 W Gurley St, Prescott

Avg 4 (704 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$12.49
Brisket Benedict$14.49
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Main pic

 

COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits

202 South Montezuma Street, Prescott

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Brisket Platter$13.95
our famous smoked beef brisket, hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours
.25 lb Brisket$5.00
Beef Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on side *GF
More about COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Prescott

Cheeseburgers

Coleslaw

Nachos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Prescott to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston