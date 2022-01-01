Brisket in Prescott
Prescott restaurants that serve brisket
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lone Spur Cafe
106 W Gurley St, Prescott
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.49
|Brisket Benedict
|$14.49
COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits
202 South Montezuma Street, Prescott
|Small Brisket Platter
|$13.95
our famous smoked beef brisket, hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours
|.25 lb Brisket
|$5.00
|Beef Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on side *GF