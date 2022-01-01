Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Prescott

Prescott restaurants
Prescott restaurants that serve patty melts

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe

106 W Gurley St, Prescott

Avg 4 (704 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Patty Melt$12.49
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Bill's Grill image

 

Bill's Grill

333 S Montezuma St, Prescott

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$10.50
More about Bill's Grill

