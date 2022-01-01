Tacos in Prescott
Prescott restaurants that serve tacos
SPICY STREATS
1201 W. Iron Springs Road #13, Prescott
|Spicy Chicken Taco (D)
|$3.36
chicken in green sauce | cilantro | onions
|Carnitas Taco (D)
|$3.36
shrimp | cilantro | onions
|Two Taco Platter (1 side)
|$7.99
2 tacos | 1 side | small drink
Bill's Grill
333 S Montezuma St, Prescott
|Carnitas Taco
2 carnitas tacos with pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and cabbage mix on corn tortillas. Served with rice and coleslaw.
|Avocado Taco
|$9.50
2 tacos with fresh avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, red onion, red bell peppers and shredded Cheddar on corn tortillas. Add chicken $3.
|Fish Taco
|$11.50
2 beer-battered fish tacos topped with pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and cabbage mix on corn tortillas. Served with rice and coleslaw.
COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits
202 South Montezuma Street, Prescott
|Beef Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on side *GF
|Smoked Chicken Tacos (2)
|$10.75
lettuce, cheddar cheese, baja sauce, pico de gallo on side *GF
|Mahi-Mahi Tacos (2)
|$12.95
served steamed (*GF) or crispy, with mango, cabbage, chipotle tartar sauce