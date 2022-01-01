Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Prescott

Go
Prescott restaurants
Toast

Prescott restaurants that serve tacos

Banner pic

 

SPICY STREATS

1201 W. Iron Springs Road #13, Prescott

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Taco (D)$3.36
chicken in green sauce | cilantro | onions
Carnitas Taco (D)$3.36
shrimp | cilantro | onions
Two Taco Platter (1 side)$7.99
2 tacos | 1 side | small drink
More about SPICY STREATS
Item pic

 

Bill's Grill

333 S Montezuma St, Prescott

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Taco
2 carnitas tacos with pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and cabbage mix on corn tortillas. Served with rice and coleslaw.
Avocado Taco$9.50
2 tacos with fresh avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, red onion, red bell peppers and shredded Cheddar on corn tortillas. Add chicken $3.
Fish Taco$11.50
2 beer-battered fish tacos topped with pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and cabbage mix on corn tortillas. Served with rice and coleslaw.
More about Bill's Grill
Item pic

 

COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits

202 South Montezuma Street, Prescott

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on side *GF
Smoked Chicken Tacos (2)$10.75
lettuce, cheddar cheese, baja sauce, pico de gallo on side *GF
Mahi-Mahi Tacos (2)$12.95
served steamed (*GF) or crispy, with mango, cabbage, chipotle tartar sauce
More about COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits

