Veggie burgers in Prescott

Prescott restaurants
Prescott restaurants that serve veggie burgers

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe Prescott

106 W Gurley St, Prescott

Avg 4 (704 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$10.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe Prescott
COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits - Whiskey Row

202 South Montezuma Street, Prescott

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$11.95
this magnificent non-meat burger has a handmade patty made of brown rice, diced jalapenos, black beans, carrots, bbq sauce, tomato, lettuce, avocado, and green onion. Popular with meat lovers too!
More about COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits - Whiskey Row

