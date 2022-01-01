Go
Prescott image

Prescott

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

50 Terminal Street

Charlestown, MA 02129

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

50 Terminal Street, Charlestown MA 02129

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Dovetail Restaurant

No reviews yet

Neighborhood restaurant located in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Open for indoor dining, patio dining, and take-out!

Sweet Rice Thai Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brewer's Fork

No reviews yet

beer & wine must be ordered w/ food
*must be 21 years or older & show valid ID to purchase alcohol*

AA

No reviews yet

It's Papa Gino's Time

Prescott

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston