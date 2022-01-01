Prescott restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Philander's Grill & Bar
1000 US Hwy 10, Prescott
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$13.00
shaved roast beef, swiss cheese on a hoagie with a side of au jus
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$9.00
sauteed mushrooms & swiss cheese
|Cheese Curds
|$10.50
fresh Ellsworth cheese curds dipped in our house batter and served with ranch
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two Rivers Lodge Bar & Grill
117 Broad St., Prescott
|Popular items
|Two Rivers Burger
|$12.49
|House Salad
|$3.99
|Boneless Wings - 12
|$13.99
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Kitchen Table
211 Broad St N, Prescott
|Popular items
|All American
|$8.00
2 Eggs, Toast, Choice Potato
|Loaded Hash
|$11.00
Hashbrowns, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Choice of Eggs, Cheddar cheese, and Hollandaise
|Choice Potato
|$4.00
Hashbrowns or American Fries