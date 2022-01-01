Prescott restaurants you'll love

Prescott restaurants
Toast
  • Prescott

Prescott's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Prescott restaurants

Philander's Grill & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Philander's Grill & Bar

1000 US Hwy 10, Prescott

Avg 4.8 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$13.00
shaved roast beef, swiss cheese on a hoagie with a side of au jus
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$9.00
sauteed mushrooms & swiss cheese
Cheese Curds$10.50
fresh Ellsworth cheese curds dipped in our house batter and served with ranch
More about Philander's Grill & Bar
Two Rivers Lodge Bar & Grill image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two Rivers Lodge Bar & Grill

117 Broad St., Prescott

Avg 4.6 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Rivers Burger$12.49
House Salad$3.99
Boneless Wings - 12$13.99
More about Two Rivers Lodge Bar & Grill
The Kitchen Table image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Kitchen Table

211 Broad St N, Prescott

Avg 4.6 (716 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
All American$8.00
2 Eggs, Toast, Choice Potato
Loaded Hash$11.00
Hashbrowns, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Choice of Eggs, Cheddar cheese, and Hollandaise
Choice Potato$4.00
Hashbrowns or American Fries
More about The Kitchen Table

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Prescott

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

