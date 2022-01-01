Chicken salad in Prescott
Philander's Grill & Bar
1000 US Hwy 10, Prescott
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumbers & cheddar-jack cheese
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.00
shredded chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, black olives & onions
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$10.00
grilled chicken, sauteed green peppers and onions topped with crispy tortilla strips