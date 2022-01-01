Tacos in Prescott
Prescott restaurants that serve tacos
More about Philander's Grill & Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Philander's Grill & Bar
1000 US Hwy 10, Prescott
|Beef Taco Salad
|$10.00
seasoned beef, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, black olives & onions
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.00
shredded chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, black olives & onions
More about Two Rivers Lodge Bar & Grill
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two Rivers Lodge Bar & Grill
117 Broad St., Prescott
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$15.99