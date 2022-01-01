Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Prescott

Prescott restaurants
Prescott restaurants that serve tacos

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Philander's Grill & Bar

1000 US Hwy 10, Prescott

Avg 4.8 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Taco Salad$10.00
seasoned beef, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, black olives & onions
Chicken Taco Salad$10.00
shredded chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, black olives & onions
More about Philander's Grill & Bar
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two Rivers Lodge Bar & Grill

117 Broad St., Prescott

Avg 4.6 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Tacos$15.99
More about Two Rivers Lodge Bar & Grill
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Kitchen Table

211 Broad St N, Prescott

Avg 4.6 (716 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
Three Flour Tortillas, Jerk BBQ Pork, Corn Salsa, Pepper Jack Cheesy Scrambled Eggs
More about The Kitchen Table

