Prescription Chicken
Better than homemade* chicken soup delivered right to your door...judgement free!
*because you didn't have to make it yourself!
1819 7th Street NW
Popular Items
Location
1819 7th Street NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Palace
Come in and enjoy!
Tall Boy
Come in and enjoy!
Marianne's
Come in and enjoy!
Capo Deli
Come in and enjoy!