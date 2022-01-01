Go
Prescription Chicken

Better than homemade* chicken soup delivered right to your door...judgement free!
*because you didn't have to make it yourself!

1819 7th Street NW

Chicken Bone Broth$12.00
This rich and roasty sipping broth is packed with vitamins and minerals. We call it our SUPERbroth!
Cutest Mini Challah in Town!$2.00
Handmade mini challah rolls!
Bi Partisan Soup$14.00
Our Grandma-style soup that comes with both matzah balls AND egg noodles...because if you have to reach across the aisle, it might as well be a soup decision! If you'd like another style of broth just choose below!
1819 7th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
