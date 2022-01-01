Go
Toast

Present Company

Present Company | a unique, open kitchen restaurant featuring seasonal, American fare with a French influence

2 Tunxis Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

St. Patrick's Day Takeout
House Corned Beef Brisket. Served with Salt Broth Poached Potato, Carrots and Cabbage. Pete’s Irish Soda Bread with Whipped Irish Butter and Chocolate Pot de Creme
Chinese Take Out-April 20th/21st
General Tso’s chicken. Served with classic egg rolls, vegetable lo mein, sesame grilled broccoli and bok choy and PCo fortune cookies
#chefsforukraine-Pick up Tuesday, March 15th
Pounded chicken rolled in herb butter, breaded and pan fried, potato and cheese stuffed pierogis with creamy cabbage and leeks, borscht and toasted walnut and prune pudding for dessert
See full menu

Location

2 Tunxis Road

Tariffville CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cracker Barrel Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Farley Macs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Harvest Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

Thank you for joining us! Serving breakfast all day, lunch, fresh baked goods and on or offsite catering.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston