Present Company
Present Company | a unique, open kitchen restaurant featuring seasonal, American fare with a French influence
2 Tunxis Road
Popular Items
Location
2 Tunxis Road
Tariffville CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cracker Barrel Pub
Come in and enjoy!!
Farley Macs
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Harvest Cafe & Bakery
Thank you for joining us! Serving breakfast all day, lunch, fresh baked goods and on or offsite catering.