Preservation Biscuit Company

Ultra-comforting house-made biscuits baked fresh daily and dressed up with all the best fixins.

SANDWICHES

102 E. Fairfax St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Shortie$6.50
Our buttermilk biscuit paired with macerated strawberries & whipped cream and finished with a sweet sugar drizzle
The PBC$12.50
Chicken strips, hot honey, bacon, napa cabbage, smoked gouda pimento cheese, dijon mustard
Avo-Yonder$10.00
Guacamole, egg, bacon, lemon aioli
Southern Belle$6.00
Classic velvety Southern sausage gravy served over either one or two biscuits
The Brekkie$8.00
Egg, cheese, tomato, pickled onions (pictured with ham)
Big Breakfast$13.50
Eggs your way, sausage, ham, bacon, home fries, tomato, biscuit, a side of gravy, and strawberry jam
Prime Time$13.00
Shaved prime rib, savory demi glace mayo, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, roasted bell pepper coulis
Jamin' Sampler$8.50
Two buttermilk biscuits with a sampler of our three housemade jams
Buttermilk Biscuit$3.00
Sweet Potato Tater Tots$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

102 E. Fairfax St.

Falls Church VA

Sunday7:45 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:45 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 3:00 pm
