Presidential Scoops
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
19 Reviews
$$
1450 G St, NW
Washington, DC 20005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
1450 G St, NW, Washington DC 20005
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Tosca DC
Come in and enjoy!
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Brock & Co
Come in and enjoy!
Midtown Center DC
honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe