Go
Presidential Scoops image

Presidential Scoops

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

19 Reviews

$$

1450 G St, NW

Washington, DC 20005

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1450 G St, NW, Washington DC 20005

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tosca DC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Brock & Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Midtown Center DC

No reviews yet

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

Presidential Scoops

orange star4.5 • 19 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston