Presotea
Open today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
4096 HAGGERTY RD
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, CA 48390
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
4096 HAGGERTY RD, COMMERCE TOWNSHIP CA 48390
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
It's A Matter of Taste
Come on in and enjoy!
Anaam's Palate
Carry Out & Curbside Pickup Available.
Willson's Pub N Grill
EAT DRINK AND ENJOY!
Jon Smith Subs
Come in and enjoy!