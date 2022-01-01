Go
Toast

Presotea

Come in and enjoy!

19171 MAGNOLIA STREET

No reviews yet

Location

19171 MAGNOLIA STREET

HUNTINGTON BEACH CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riip Beer Company

No reviews yet

Brewery & Pizzeria

Da Hawaiian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Serving Breakfast, Lunch and ALOHA!

Capone's Italian Cucina

No reviews yet

Capone's Italian Cucina is a family owned restaurant located conveniently in Huntington Beach on Beach Blvd. Chef Dino's experience and mastery in the kitchen take your palette on a journey to exquisite flavors. The only thing that may outdo his passion for cooking is his creativity. A true artist when it comes to creating dishes and blending flavors. Come and join countless others who have already discovered the tastes of Capone's Italian Cucina!

Que Vida Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston