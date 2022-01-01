Presotea
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES
7710 Union Park Ave
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7710 Union Park Ave
Midvale UT
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0
Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 is a mobile specialty coffee shop serving the greater Salt Lake area. We serve Rimini Coffee, the best most experienced coffee roaster in Salt Lake City. We also serve the best locally made donuts in the Valley....Banbury Cross Donuts. We are a veteran owned business.
Crave Cookies
Come in and enjoy!
Original Pancake House
Thank you for visiting us at the Original Pancake House in Utah! We are a locally owned and operated restaurant. Unlike many franchises, each Original Pancake House is truly unique in its look, feel, and menu selection. What we share in our franchise is a passion for the highest quality ingredients and our generations old recipes. Our restaurant uses no freezers everything is delivered, prepared, and brought to you FRESH! We proudly offer the finest breakfast available anywhere and we hope you enjoy your meal and come back often. Our commitment to you is to create a dining experience that provides the highest quality food possible, consistently great service, and an exceptionally clean and friendly atmosphere.