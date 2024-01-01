Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Presque Isle

Presque Isle restaurants that serve bread pudding

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Presque Isle

350 Main Street, Presque Isle

Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding$8.00
While supplies last - Pumpkin Pie Spiced bread pudding topped with a scoop of our homemade whipped cream and drizzled with Hot Fudge.
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding$7.50
Warm Bread pudding topped with Salted Caramel drizzle and a scoop of homemade whipped cream.
Ferris BBQ

79 Parsons St, Presque Isle

Bread Pudding w/Maple Bourbon Glaze$7.00
Bread Pudding w/Maple Bourbon Glaze
