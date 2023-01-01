Chicken tenders in Presque Isle
Presque Isle restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Presque Isle
350 Main Street, Presque Isle
|Chicken Fingers
|$16.49
Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.
|Small Chicken Fingers
|$14.49
|Family Chicken Fingers
|$60.00
Our signature hand tossed chicken fingers served with two side choices, a half dozen yeast rolls, and a half dozen chocolate chip cookies.
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.99
Three hand breaded chicken fingers served with a side choice and a dinner roll.