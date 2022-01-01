Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Presque Isle

Go
Presque Isle restaurants
Toast

Presque Isle restaurants that serve french fries

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery image

SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

350 Main Street, Presque Isle

Avg 4.2 (955 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato French Fries$3.99
Small French Fry$3.49
Large French Fry$4.99
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Teresa's Corner Cafe & Bakery

299 Main Street, Presque Isle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$3.95
More about Teresa's Corner Cafe & Bakery

