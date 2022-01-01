Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Presque Isle
/
Presque Isle
/
French Fries
Presque Isle restaurants that serve french fries
SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
350 Main Street, Presque Isle
Avg 4.2
(955 reviews)
Sweet Potato French Fries
$3.99
Small French Fry
$3.49
Large French Fry
$4.99
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Teresa's Corner Cafe & Bakery
299 Main Street, Presque Isle
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.95
More about Teresa's Corner Cafe & Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Presque Isle
Quesadillas
Cheeseburgers
More near Presque Isle to explore
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(339 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(849 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston