Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Presque Isle

Go
Presque Isle restaurants
Toast

Presque Isle restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Presque Isle

350 Main Street, Presque Isle

Avg 4.2 (955 reviews)
Takeout
Slice of Fruit Pie$5.49
Choose a slice of the Gov's Homemade Pie
Slice of Cream Pie$3.00
The Gov's homemade pie is legendary! Choose from our Chocolate Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter, Graham Cracker, or other seasonal flavors.
Shepherd's Pie$17.99
Simmered ground beef and onions topped
with peas, carrots, mashed potato and
cheese then crisped in the oven to a
golden brown. Served with one side and a
dinner roll.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Presque Isle
Item pic

 

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Presque Isle

350 Main Street, Presque Isle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slice of Cream Pie$4.99
Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Presque Isle

Browse other tasty dishes in Presque Isle

Chicken Tenders

Milkshakes

Blt Sandwiches

Club Sandwiches

Map

More near Presque Isle to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (469 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1155 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (642 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston