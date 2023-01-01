Pies in Presque Isle
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Presque Isle
350 Main Street, Presque Isle
|Slice of Fruit Pie
|$5.49
Choose a slice of the Gov's Homemade Pie
|Slice of Cream Pie
|$3.00
The Gov's homemade pie is legendary! Choose from our Chocolate Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter, Graham Cracker, or other seasonal flavors.
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.99
Simmered ground beef and onions topped
with peas, carrots, mashed potato and
cheese then crisped in the oven to a
golden brown. Served with one side and a
dinner roll.