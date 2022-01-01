Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Presque Isle

Go
Presque Isle restaurants
Toast

Presque Isle restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

350 Main Street, Presque Isle

Avg 4.2 (955 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
We saute chicken breast with pepper and onion, pile it all into a crispy tortilla shell with melted cheese then serve it up with a side of sour cream and medium spice chunky salsa. Want to kick it up? Add our spicy Southwest sauce!
Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$6.49
Grilled Chicken and melted cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Gambino Brother's Pizza image

 

Gambino Brother's Pizza

Aroostook Centre Mall 830 Main Street, Presque Isle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
More about Gambino Brother's Pizza
