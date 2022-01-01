Go
Press 195

With the combination of fresh, original pressed sandwiches, creative salads, famous Belgian style fries, crave-worthy burgers, great appetizers and service that makes you feel at home, it's no wonder everybody is raving about us!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4011 Bell Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (4820 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Fingers$8.50
A child sized portion of our homemade chicken fingers
#43 - Hawaiian Chicken$14.00
Crispy Panko breaded chicken cutlet, grilled pineapple, bacon, Monterey Jack, and chipotle mayo
Get Saucy (Online)$2.50
A three pack of our delicious homemade sauces!
Belgian Fries$8.00
Hand cut and double cooked for the ultimate fry. Try them once and you will be hooked... (serves 2)
Specialty Sauces
Homemade Specialty Sauces
Jimmy's Classic$13.50
Panko breaded chicken cutlet, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, Provolone, mayonnaise and red wine house vinaigrette
#39 - Grilled Chicken, Mozz, Roasted Red Peppers$13.00
Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, roasted peppers and balsamic vinegar
#13 - Mozzarella, Tomato, Maple Basil Pesto*$12.00
Sliced ripe tomato, fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, and Press 195's famous pure maple syrup basil pesto*
#32 - Jack's Special$13.00
Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, BBQ sauce, onions and pickles
#44 - Chicken Parm$14.00
Crispy Panko breaded chicken cutlet, homemade marinara, fresh basil, Parmesan and fresh Mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4011 Bell Blvd

Bayside NY

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
