With the combination of fresh, original pressed sandwiches, creative salads, famous Belgian style fries, crave-worthy burgers, great appetizers and service that makes you feel at home, it's no wonder everybody is raving about us!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

22 N Park Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (5697 reviews)

Popular Items

#39 - Grilled Chicken, Mozz, Roasted Red Peppers$13.00
Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic vinegar
#44 - Chicken Parm$14.00
Crispy panko breaded chicken cutlet, homemade marinara, fresh basil, Parmesan, and fresh Mozzarella
Specialty Sauce Side (Spring 2020)
Chicken Fingers$11.00
Panko breaded and never frozen, ours are simply the best! Ask your server for Buffalo style. (choose two specialty sauces)
Get Saucy (Online Ordering)$2.50
A three pack of our delicious homemade sauces!
#43 - Hawaiian Chicken$14.00
Crispy panko breaded chicken cutlet, grilled pineapple, Canadian bacon, Monterey Jack, chipotle mayo
Belgian Fries$8.00
Hand cut and double cooked for the ultimate fry. The them once and you will be hooked... (serves 2)
#15 - Grilled Portabella & Goat Cheese$12.50
Grilled Portabella mushrooms, baby Arugula, goat cheese, roasted garlic spread and black olive spread
#38 - Steak & Avocado$17.00
Grilled marinated sliced steak, avocado, sweet onion jam, fresh Mozzarella, and creamy roasted pepper dressing
John's Classic$13.50
Panko breaded chicken cutlet, fresh Mozzarella, applewood bacon and hot gravy
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22 N Park Ave

Rockville Centre NY

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
