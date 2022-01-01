Go
Toast

Press Box Sports Lounge

Opened in March of 2009, Press Box Sports Lounge has quickly become San Diego's premier sports bar. With 22 high-definition TVs Press Box features every major sports package, so you can catch every pitch, pass or free throw from your favorite team all season long.
With some of the best specialty craft beers in San Diego, from breweries such as Russian River, The Lost Abbey, and Stone. Combined with a broad wine and list and exciting cocktails as well as exceptional food, Press Box is not only the perfect place for beer connoisseurs but has something unique for every member of your party.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2990 Jamacha Road suite 120 • $$

Avg 4.1 (746 reviews)

Popular Items

ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER$14.75
lettuce | tomato | white american | onion | pickle |papa joe’s spread
WESTERN BBQ BURGER$16.50
cheddar | lettuce | tomato | bourbon bbq sauce |bacon | onion ring | chipotle aioli
TO GO WINGS$1.50
RIBEYE$19.50
10 oz| red wine mushroom peppercorn demi|includes choice of 1 side
PHILLY STEAK SANDWHICH$17.00
thin sliced NY steak | mushroom |bell pepper | fried onion |mozzarella | french roll
THE BALSAMIC$10.75
organic mixed greens | romaine | cabbage |bleu cheese crumbles | candied walnuts |tomato | balsamic dressing
BBQ PULLED PORK FRIES$15.75
bourbon bbq sauce | pulled pork |crispy onion ring | ranch | green onion
PORK BAHN MI$15.50
THE GREEK SALAD$10.75
romaine hearts | organic spring mix | tomato | cucumber | red onion | pepperoncini | bell peppers | feta | kalamata olives | pita chips | greek dressing
FILET MEDALLIONS$19.50
two 3oz medallions| red wine mushroom peppercorn demi| includes choice of 1 side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2990 Jamacha Road suite 120

El Cajon CA

Sunday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

58-Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Gladly Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Landing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston