Opened in March of 2009, Press Box Sports Lounge has quickly become San Diego's premier sports bar. With 22 high-definition TVs Press Box features every major sports package, so you can catch every pitch, pass or free throw from your favorite team all season long.

With some of the best specialty craft beers in San Diego, from breweries such as Russian River, The Lost Abbey, and Stone. Combined with a broad wine and list and exciting cocktails as well as exceptional food, Press Box is not only the perfect place for beer connoisseurs but has something unique for every member of your party.



GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2990 Jamacha Road suite 120 • $$