Press Gourmet Sandwiches

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

6206 N Federal Hwy • $$

Avg 4.8 (469 reviews)

French Fry - Reg Seasoned$5.00
Crispy Fries tossed with Salt & Pepper
Sentinel w/ side marinara$11.75
Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak Chopped Philly Style, Caramelized Onions, and White American Cheese
Chronicle w/ side marinara$11.75
Grilled Chicken Chopped Philly Style, Caramelized Onions, And White American Cheese
Tribune$11.75
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Truffle Mayo
Reporter$11.75
Panko Crusted Avocado, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Spicy Mayo
Herald$11.75
"The Cubano" Black Forest Ham, Garlic & Herb Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Fried Pickles, & Honey Mustard
Mac Daddy Burger$11.75
House Blend Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Candied Bacon, Fried Mac'n Cheese Ball, Spicy Ketchup, and Press Sauce
Daily$11.75
Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Candied Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, and Apricot Jam
Bugle$11.75
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Coleslaw, and Homemade Buffalo Sauce
Original BCB Burger$11.75
House Blend Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Ketchup
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

6206 N Federal Hwy

Fort Lauderdale FL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
