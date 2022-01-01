Go
Press & Grind Cafe

Thank you for supporting our local family owned business

1300 SE 17th Street

Popular Items

Chicken Club$11.35
Freshly grilled free range organic chicken breast served on 2 slices of multi-grain toast dressed with our parmesan pesto spread, fresh mixed greens, tomato slices, sweet & spicy bacon, and gruyere cheese.
Ham & Cheese Cro$5.85
2 Pcs Of Bacon$2.75
Avo Berry Toast$9.98
Multigrain toast, smothered in freshly made avo smash, topped with organic baby arugula, strawberries & goat cheese crumbles drizzled with balsamic glaze
Avo Chicken Toast$10.35
Our homemade chicken salad topped with fresh avocado slices, marinated tomatoes, cilantro, olive oil and our parmesan pesto spread.
Veggie Wrap$10.85
A combination of delicious fresh veggies on a toasted wrap. Deliciously grilled portobello mushrooms, heirloom tomato slices, organic baby spinach, fresh slices of avocado, bell peppers, marinated red onions and our flavorful smoked potato powder topped with a tangy balsamic vinegar glaze, served on your choice of plain or spinach wrap.
Egg White Delight$7.85
TunaCado$10.98
Our freshly made tuna salad topped with fresh avocado slices, marinated tomatoes, fresh arugula and a dash of pure olive oil served on freshly toasted multi-grain bread.
Avocado Toast$9.75
Freshly smashed avocado topped with mixed greens, fresh avocado slices & pine nuts with a drizzle of pure olive oil.
Power Toast$6.85
Multigrain toast topped with creamy peanut butter, fresh sliced banana and a drizzle of organic honey (Also available with Nutella or Almond Butter) and ask about adding fresh strawberry or blueberry
Location

1300 SE 17th Street

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
