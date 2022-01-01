Press & Grind Cafe
Thank you for supporting our local family owned business
1300 SE 17th Street
Popular Items
Location
1300 SE 17th Street
Fort Lauderdale FL
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Quarterdeck - 17th St
Come in and enjoy!
Quarterdeck – Dania Beach
Come in and enjoy!
Green Bar & Kitchen
Green Bar & Kitchen embodies the concept of vibrant, plant-based, wholesome eating. Our menu features items including: whole grains, nuts, seeds, veggies, soups, fruits, fresh juices, superfood salads and smoothies, and bakery items ( with many gluten free options too). All menu items are vegan and absolutely delicious! Green Bar & Kitchen is where healthy eating coexists with great taste.
El Jefe Tacos
Traditional tacos & more located in the heart of Flager Village.