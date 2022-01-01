Press Play Gaming Lounge

- /
Come on in and enjoy!
1004 E. Main Street • $
Avg 4.9 (50 reviews)
Popular Items
|GOLD FOOD Add-On Package (Feeds 15-20)
|$175.00
- Entrees - Example of an "Entrée" would be your choice of 20 Hot Dogs, or 20 Sliders, or 4 Medium Sized Pizzas
- Sides - Example of a Side" would be 3 platters of House Fries, Pickle Fries or Chips
- Drinks - Example of a Drink would be Unlimited refilled pitchers of fountain drinks with 20 cups
|SILVER FOOD Add-On Package (Feeds 10-12)
|$115.00
- Entrees - Example of an "Entrée" would be your choice of 12 Hot Dogs, or 12 Sliders, or 3 Medium Sized Pizzas
- Sides - Example of a Side" would be 2 platters of House Fries, Pickle Fries or Chips
- Drinks - Example of a Drink would be Unlimited refilled pitchers of fountain drinks with 12 cups
|TWO 2-HOUR PASSES & GET FREE TV POD
|$90.00
Purchase this deal and receive two 2-hour unlimited play passes and get a FREE TV Pod (for 2.5 Hours). Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM for 2 hours. Lounge on awesome sectional couches that can seat 10-12. Each section comes equipped with a 75" Screen TV's/Xbox and come with a server for ordering food and drinks. Limited to one coupon per family, per day. PLEASE BRING YOUR EMAIL/PRINT RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY AFTER PURCHASE.
|SNACK PACK - PARTY PACK
|$39.99
Add Popcorn, Chips and Unlimited Drinks for a group of 12-30.
Small Snack Pack - Feeds 12
Medium Snack Pack - Feeds 20
Large Snack Pack - Feeds 30
|GOLD Gamer Package
|$399.00
- Reserved Room w/ Server
- 15-20 Play Bands
- Unlimited VR Play
- Unlimited Foam Wars (NERF) Play
- Unlimited 3-Point Basketball Play (Excludes Mega Challenge)
- Unlimited BEAM Play
- One Spin Wheel for Birthday Kid/Adult
- One Haptic Zone Voucher for Birthday Kid/Adult
- Xbox Play for Reserved Room
- 75" TV for Reserved Room
- 2.5 Hours of Unlimited Game Play
- Jump in Unlimited Lines for Quick Game Play
- Pricing is Final and Non-refundable
|SILVER Gamer Package
|$299.00
- Reserved Room w/ Server
- 10-12 Play Bands
- Unlimited VR Play
- Unlimited Foam Wars (NERF) Play
- Unlimited 3-Point Basketball Play (Excludes Mega Challenge)
- Unlimited BEAM Play
- Xbox Play for Reserved Room
- 75" TV for Reserved Room
- One Spin Wheel for Birthday Kid/Adult
- One Haptic Zone Voucher for Birthday Kid/Adult
- 2 Hours of Unlimited Game Play
- Jump in Unlimited Lines for Quick Game Play
- Pricing is Final and Non-refundable
|ONE 360 VIDEO
|$10.00
360 Video is the new photo shoot! Make your loved one feel special by adding the 360 Video! The videos are sent directly to your phone, or any mobile device within seconds where you are able to download or share with others! Up to 4 people can be on the video platform at one time! Add the 360 video below or during any online check out (including birthday parties).
|FIVE 2-HOUR PASSES
|$195.00
Purchase five 2-Hour unlimited play passes and SAVE $30.00. Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM for 2-Hours each. (Thurs-Sunday)
PLEASE BRING YOUR EMAIL/PRINTED RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY AFTER PURCHASE.
|FOUR 2-HOUR PASSES
|$165.00
Purchase four 2-hour unlimited play passes and save $25.00. Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM for two hours. PLEASE BRING EMAIL OR PRINTED RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY.
Location
1004 E. Main Street
Brownsburg IN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
