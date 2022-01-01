Go
Toast

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

European Inspired. Carolina Made.

359 Blackwell Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic$7.50
With the choice of Nutella, Peanut butter, or both. Option to add banana, strawberry or both. Topped with powdered sugar.
Tots$3.00
South by Southwest$13.50
chicken, sausage, eggs, swiss cheese, green onions, and our chipotle hot sauce. Topped with house-made crème fraiche, corn salsa fresca, and feta cheese.
Farmer's Market$11.50
Kale, avocado, blistered cherry tomatoes, pico de gallo, green onions, and Ashe County Hoop cheese. Option to add protein if desired.
Turkey Havarti Sandwich$12.50
nine-grain bread with turkey and havarti cheese, spring mix greens, roma tomatoes, & basil aioli.
Traditional Hash Brown Waffle$13.00
Scrambled or over-easy eggs with choice of bacon, breakfast sausage or country ham, with hoop cheese over a hash brown waffle. Waffle is gluten-free!
Classic$7.50
With the choice of Nutella, Peanut butter, or both. Option to add banana, strawberry or both. Topped with powdered sugar.
Vanilla Latte$5.00
Down Home$11.50
Choice of bacon, country ham, or sausage with scrambled eggs and hoop cheese.
Latte$4.25
See full menu

Location

359 Blackwell Street

Durham NC

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emely Restaurant

No reviews yet

Sit down restaurant. Central American Cuisine. Full Service. Dine in and take out.

Grill46

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BOLT Drinks and Coffee

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves on providing a BOLT of energy with our one of a kind energy drinks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston