Go
Toast

Pressed Coffee & Books

Independently owned coffee shop and used bookstore, with coffee roasted in-house!

123 Mahantongo St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cookies and Cream Latte$5.00
Iced latte flavored with vanilla, chocolate, and topped with cold foam and crushed oreo pieces.
Golden Comfort$5.75
Our golden milk with an added shot of espresso and drizzle of caramel for sweetness! Served hot or iced.
Banana Crepe
A classic and everyone's all time favorite. Choose between banana and nutella or banana and peanut butter - or don't, and get both!
Matcha Samoa$5.50
Iced matcha made with coconut milk, sweetened with caramel, and topped with cold foam and coconut flakes. Reminds us of our favorite girl scout cookie!
Granola & Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla greek yogurt with your choice of filling, topped with our own homemade granola.
Our granola is gluten-free, sweetened with honey, and contains both almonds and pecans.
Iced Coffee$3.00
Cookies & Cream Crepe$6.95
Crumbled oreos and sweet cream cheese filling.
Matcha Lemonade$4.50
Iced matcha made with Guers lemonade, it's as simple as that.
Blossom Matcha$5.25
Matcha latte sweetened with our new blossom syrup, topped with raspberry cold foam and sprinkled with flowers!
Take Homes
See full menu

Location

123 Mahantongo St

Pottsville PA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yuengling Museum & Gift Shop

No reviews yet

Welcome to America’s Oldest Brewery

Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Rock Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Landmark brewpub in Pottsville, PA. American fare, and beer for everyone.

The Park Tavern & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! New American cuisine and spirits

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston