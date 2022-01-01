Pressed Coffee & Books
Independently owned coffee shop and used bookstore, with coffee roasted in-house!
123 Mahantongo St
Pottsville PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
