Go
Toast

Pressroom

Happy to be serving the community!
"silverware available upon request"

FRENCH FRIES

100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100 • $$

Avg 3.8 (694 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Quinoa Burger$15.00
House Focaccia, Beets, Tzatziki, Red Onion, Bib Lettuce, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Topo Chico$3.50
Breakfast Plate$11.00
Two Local Eggs, Fries Or Salad Greens, & Toast Or Biscuit
Fries add on$5.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Or Blackened Chicken Sandwich, Slaw, Pickles, Hawaiian Roll & Vinegar Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2, Add Fried Happy Egg +1
Spring Chopped Salad$16.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Or Blackened Chicken Sandwich, Slaw, Wickles Pickles, Aioli, Hawaiian Roll, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Croutons, Fried Capers, Parmesan
Americano$3.50
Espresso poured over hot water
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$12.00
Provolone, Cheddar, Apple Butter, Ham, Caramelized Onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100

Bentonville AR

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barley & Vine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunny's

No reviews yet

Creating a healthier, more vibrant world through good for you food and wellness programming!

The Fire Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Preacher's Son

No reviews yet

Happy to be serving the community!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston