Pressure Drop Brewing

We're excited to bring our beers and food to the Black Rock neighborhood!

1672 Elmwood Avenue

Popular Items

Cubano Fries$10.00
Beer brined pork, ham, beer cheese, fried pickles, mustard
Pretzel and Beer Cheese$8.50
With Beer Cheese
Mexi Fries$9.00
Braised chicken thigh, onion, tomato, salsa, jalapeno crema, cilantro
Fried Oatmeal Cream Pie$3.00
Fish and Chips$13.00
Veggie Taco$6.00
Charred cabbage, onion, tomato, salsa, cilantro (vegan)
Shorty Fries$11.00
Braised short rib, ginger soy, kimchi
Short Rib Slider$7.00
Braised short rib, cabbage, caraway, horseradish mayo, jus
Location

1672 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
