Preston's Pub

Welcome to Preston’s Pub!, where we value Family, Food & Fun

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9103 Andrew Drive • $$

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)

Popular Items

BAVARIAN PRETZELS$8.99
THREE SOFT BAVARIAN PRETZELS SERVED WITH WARM CHEESE & CREOLA MUSTARD.
BURGER CREATIONS$12.99
7 OUNCES OF FRESH GROUND BEEF, GRILLED TO PERFECTION. SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND CHOICE OF TWO TOPPINGS.
HANGOVER BURGER$15.99
TOPPED WITH A FRIED EGG, SAUSAGE PATTY, FRENCH FRIES, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & RED ONION.
FRIED WINGS$10.99
CHOICE OF 6 OR 12 FRIED JUMBO WINGS. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$11.99
GRILLED CHICKEN TOASSED WITH ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE & CAESAR DRESSING. SERVED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA.
TIJUANA BURGER$14.99
TOPPED WITH PEPPERJACK, JALAPENOS, PICO DE GALLO, BACON & SIDE OF CHIPOTLE RANCH.
RODEO BURGER$14.99
TOPPED WITH TWO ONION RINGS, BACON & CHEDDAR CHEESE. SERVED WITH BBQ SAUCE ON SIDE
PIZZA$8.99
OUR SIGNATURE 12" CRUST TOPPED WITH OUR SIGNATURE SAUCE & WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA.
PHILLY CHEESE SUB$12.99
CHOICE OF STEAK OR CHICKEN. MELTED PROVOLONE CHEESE, SAUTEED ONIONS AND GREEN PEPPERS. LETTUCE, TOMATO & MAYO
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP$12.99
GRILLED CHICKEN WITH MELTED PROVOLONE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, JALAPENOS & BUFFALO RANCH. SERVED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9103 Andrew Drive

Manassas Park VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

