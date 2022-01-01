Pretty Girls Cook
All deliveries are made thru a third party service. Pretty Girls Cook is not responsible for food orders once they leave our premise unless items are missing. Please check your order before the driver leaves.
Thank you & Enjoy!!!
1016 N Marshall Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1016 N Marshall Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ambassador
Come in and enjoy!
Bardot Cafe
447 poplar street
Warehouse on Watts
Come in and enjoy!
Libertee Grounds
Come in and enjoy!