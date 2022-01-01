Go
Pretty Girls Cook

All deliveries are made thru a third party service. Pretty Girls Cook is not responsible for food orders once they leave our premise unless items are missing. Please check your order before the driver leaves.
Thank you & Enjoy!!!

1016 N Marshall Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)

Popular Items

Whitney Wings$14.00
Seasoned Wing w/ your choice of sauce.
PGC
Thai Chili
BBQ
Mild Buffalo
Naked
Make'Em Shout Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Brussels, brown butter, goat cheese, candied pecans, Beef bacon.
Fancier Fowl$20.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Garlic Mashed potatoes, Sautéed Green Beans.
Sinful Salmon Grilled Cheese$21.00
Grilled Salmon, caramelized onions, sautéed spinach, pepper jack cheese, on Texas toast.
Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
Salmon Island Gal$25.00
Grilled Salmon, Grilled Shrimp, Lump Crab, Pepper Jack Cheese, sriracha aioli, mayo, on a Brioche Bun
Perfect Penne Pasta$15.00
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Penne Pasta, and Spinach.
***YOU MUST CHOOSE PROTEIN YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD TO YOUR PASTA OR IT WILL COME PLAIN***
Half & Half$4.00
Homemade Ice Tea & Lemonade
Wings & Fries$17.00
Ladies Love Salmon$24.00
Grilled Salmon, w/ Confetti Rice (Sautéed Peppers, cranberries, spinach) topped w/ balsamic glaze drizzle.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1016 N Marshall Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
