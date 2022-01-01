Go
Prezza

24 Fleet Street • $$$

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)

Grilled Squid & Octopus$18.00
white beans, roasted tomato, parsley and garlic
Mushroom Risotto$18.00
fontina and parmigiano
Baby Gem Salad$14.00
Sopressata, roasted red peppers, shaved fennel, red wine vinaigrette
Tiramisu$13.00
Meatballs w/ Pecorino Romano$15.00
3 Homemade Meatballs with freshly grated pecorino and plum tomato sauce
Baby Arugula Salad$14.00
radicchio, roasted red peppers, pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinegar
Short Rib$21.00
Creamy horseradish spaetzle
Broccoli Rabe$9.00
extra virgin olive oil and pecorino cheese
Gnocchi Bolognese$32.00
meat ragout , tomato, porcini cream and pecorino cheese
Boneless Free Range 1/2 Chicken$30.00
yukon mashed potato, green beans and roasted onion
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

24 Fleet Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
