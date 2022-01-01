Go
Prezzo PGA

4520 PGA Blvd #100

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese$22.00
Beef & pork ragu, parmesan
Caesar$12.00
Hearts of romaine, house made croutons, shaved parmesan
Spaghetti & Meatballs$22.00
Classic or chicken meatballs, pomodoro, ricotta
Chicken Parmesan$25.00
Spaghetti pomodoro
Chicken Marsala$25.00
Mushrooms, yukon gold potatoes, sauteed spinach
Arrabbiata$19.00
Calabrian chili pomodoro, pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh basil, basil infused EVOO
Meatballs$14.00
Pomodoro, ricotta cheese
Bread & Garlic$3.00
Margherita$15.00
Pomodoro, house-pulled mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Insalata Di Casa$11.00
Romaine, radicchio, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, cannellini beans Italian vinaigrette
Location

4520 PGA Blvd #100

Palm Beach Gardens FL

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
