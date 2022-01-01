Prezzo PGA
add description
4520 PGA Blvd #100
Popular Items
Location
4520 PGA Blvd #100
Palm Beach Gardens FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop
Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop
The Cooper
Come in and enjoy!
Christopher's Kitchen
Our mission is to serve you only the highest quality, certified organic plant based food. In preparing food, we take an honest approach using techniques and ingredients that maximize real nutritional value for healthful results.
Our passion is providing genuine foods of superior nutritional integrity and delicious taste.
We sincerely appreciate your everyday support of our family owned restaurant.
Thank you,
Your team at Christopher’s Kitchen
Olive U
Come in and enjoy!