University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex

Order online to save time! Pick up your order at the designated food station, your order will have a name followed by your check # displayed on your reciept. If you have any issues with ordering, please contact the manager Terri Martelle at (734)763-2252 or tmartelle@prgmichigan.com.

2800 Plymouth Road

Popular Items

#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
French Fries
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
Tater Tots
#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie
Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Cucumber | Honey Dijon Mustard
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
Sweet Potato Fries
#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Provolone Cheese | Texas Toast
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
Location

2800 Plymouth Road

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
