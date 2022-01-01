Go
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse

Award-winning Chef Justin Thompson presents PRHYME, an upscale and modern interpretation of the American steakhouse.
Located in downtown’s popular Brady Arts District, PRHYME offers the highest level of service and quality in Tulsa. A more knowledgeable and professional staff won’t be found anywhere else. We pride ourselves in providing a dining experience that will truly impress each and every one of our guests.
PRHYME’s menu features only the best cuts of USDA Prime beef.
In addition PRHYME presents a wine list with over 250 selections from around the world, meticulously chosen and arranged by our expert team of certified sommeliers.

111 N Main St Suite A

Popular Items

Half Classic Mac n' Cheese Gratin$7.00
Classic steakhouse Mac 'n Cheese, serves 1-2
Diner Burger$18.00
USDA Prime ground beef, pork belly, arugula & onions, cheddar, caramelized onions, fried egg. Served w/house-cut frites
12 oz. Prime Filet$55.00
Served a la carte.
Asparagus$13.00
Lightly sauteed, served with shaved Parmesan
Small Crab Risotto$14.00
Arborio rice, white wine, cream, parmesan & gruyere cheeses, lump jumbo crab, serves 1-2
Full Garlic Smashed Potatoes$9.00
Buttery and creamy, serves 3-4
Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
6 oz. Prime Filet$43.00
Served with garlic smashed potatoes, haricots verts, herbed butter (gf)
Prhyme Burger$15.00
brie cheese, grilled red onions, arugula, applewood smoked bacon, PRHYME steak sauce
2 Layer Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$26.00
preserved lemon & garlic aioli, cucumber-apple-jicama slaw, charred orange vinaigrette
Location

111 N Main St Suite A

Tulsa OK

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
