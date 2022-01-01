Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Price restaurants you'll love

Go
Price restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Price

Price's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Price restaurants

Juniper Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Juniper Pizza Cafe

40 West Main Street, Price

Avg 4.8 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Goat Salad$10.95
Organic Spring Salad Mix topped with diced Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Organic Brown Rice, Toasted Almonds, and Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Strawberry Fields Salad
Organic Spring Mix topped with Fresh Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Feta Cheese, Organic Brown Rice, Balsamic Glaze and Poppyseed Vinaigrette
The Big Dipper$8.95
Our 12" Pizza Dough topped with Garlic-Herb Butter. Whole Milk Mozzarella, Parmesan and Asiago. Served with your choice of Marinara, Dill Ranch or Jalapeno Lime Ranch.
More about Juniper Pizza Cafe
Main pic

 

Uptown Steakhouse

838 Westwood Boulevard, Price

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Uptown Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Crosscut Brewery

150 North Hospital Drive, Price

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Crosscut Brewery
Map

More near Price to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston