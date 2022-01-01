Go
Primavera Cafe and Restaurant

curbside pickup and deliveries only until further notice.

106 Rte 59

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fruit Smoothies$9.95
Create Your Own Combo
French Fries$8.95
Crispy fries served with ketchup and our garlic mayo dipping sauce
Veggie Pizza$21.95
Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, roasted eggplant, with our homemade marinara sauce and cheese
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad$21.95
Lettuce, quinoa, red onion, plum tomatoes, persian cucumbers, with feta cheese, olive oil vinaigrette dressing
Garden Salad$17.95
Lettuce, red onions, fresh mushrooms, shredded carrots, persian cucumbers, mango, honey mayo dressing
Classic Pizza$14.95
Our homemade marinara sauce and cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.95
Fettuccine pasta in our silky homemade alfredo cream sauce, topped with parmesan
Salmon Salad$23.95
Salmon teriyaki over lettuce, purple cabbage, sautéed mushrooms, sweet potato, honey mustard dressing
Greek Pizza$19.95
Cherry tomatoes, green and black olives, red onions, feta cheese, marinara sauce and cheese
Diet Peach Snapple$3.50
Location

106 Rte 59

Monsey NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 pm - 12:00 am
