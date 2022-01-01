Primavera Cafe and Restaurant
curbside pickup and deliveries only until further notice.
106 Rte 59
Popular Items
Location
106 Rte 59
Monsey NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
atico grill
chicken and meat all your favorite ways
Kosher Castle
Come in and enjoy!
El Bandido - Spring Valley, NY
Family owned and operated Mexican Restaurant that has been a staple in Spring Valley for 40 years! Come in and enjoy!
La Placita
Come in and enjoy!