Prime29 Steakhouse

Prime29 features USDA cuts aged 29 days & jet-fresh seafood straight from the water to your table. We're proud to support local partners and are thankful to be your next contemporary dining experience.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

6545 Orchard Lake Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2668 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Linguini$35.00
blackened chicken, vodka cream sauce
Truffle Fries$14.00
white truffle
8 oz Filet$48.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6545 Orchard Lake Rd

West Bloomfield Township MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
