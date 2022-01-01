Go
Prime 47 Indy's Steakhouse

Prime 47-Indy's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant in downtown Indianapolis.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

47 S Pennsylvania St • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (1856 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

47 S Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis IN

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 am
Neighborhood Map

