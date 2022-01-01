Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
Come in and enjoy!
16701 CABERNET DRIVE
Popular Items
Location
16701 CABERNET DRIVE
Delray Beach FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Casa D'Angelo at Seven Bridges
ONLY FOR SEVEN BRIDGES RESIDENTS
Lunch: 11:30am to 4:15pm
Dinner: 4:45pm to 9:00pm
The Grille at The Bridges
Due to COVID-19 we will be offering Curbside Pick up and Delivery. We ensure that all safety precautions are being used and your health is our priority.
Pizzeria Sophia
Come in and enjoy!!
Ganzo Sushi
Come in and enjoy!