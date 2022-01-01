Go
Toast

Prime 7 at Seven Bridges

Come in and enjoy!

16701 CABERNET DRIVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CAESAR$12.00
baby romaine, lemon, brioche croutons
TUNA CRISP$12.00
crispy rice topped with spicy tuna & jalapeño
P7 BURGER$16.00
double stack house grind, cooper sharp american, shrettuce, pickles, potato roll
GENERAL TSO$19.00
Sweet And Spicy Deep-Fried Chicken, Rice
KIDS PASTA$8.00
KIDS PIZZA$8.00
8oz SCOTTISH SALMÓN$28.00
wild rice, edamame, grilled snap peas, teriyaki
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
chicken cutlet, honey-sriracha aioli, Tomato, american cheese, bibb lettuce, b&b pickles, brioche roll
MARGHERITA$12.00
tomato sauce, mozz, basil
KIDS CHIX TENDERS$10.00
fried chicken tenders, served with choice of fries, salad or broccolini
See full menu

Location

16701 CABERNET DRIVE

Delray Beach FL

Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Casa D'Angelo at Seven Bridges

No reviews yet

ONLY FOR SEVEN BRIDGES RESIDENTS
Lunch: 11:30am to 4:15pm
Dinner: 4:45pm to 9:00pm

The Grille at The Bridges

No reviews yet

Due to COVID-19 we will be offering Curbside Pick up and Delivery. We ensure that all safety precautions are being used and your health is our priority.

Pizzeria Sophia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Ganzo Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston