Go
Toast

Prime 88 Steakhouse

Upscale & contemporary serving "fine steaks and wine". Land & Sea selections. Craft cocktails. Lively bar and patio overlooking our plush landscaping and fountain. Private dining and special events.

15407 Cortez Blvd.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

15407 Cortez Blvd.

Brooksville FL

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BT’s Pub

No reviews yet

Where you come to have a cold one sip a smooth one meet a hot one and enjoy finding Buz

Greek City Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston