Prime Cincinnati: Featuring Prime Steaks, Seafood and Wine!
Note: alcohol bottles for Purchase at 40% discount. Credit card, photo ID and pickup person must all match and be 21+

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

580 Walnut St. Suite 100 • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2957 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved and grated Gran Padano parmesan cheese, Focaccia croutons, House Caesar dressing.
Proteins may be added: Anchovies, Chicken, Scottish Salmon, Shrimp, or Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Tips
Jack Burger$12.00
Prime burger, rocket arugula, aged Vermont cheddar, Bourbon-Bacon onion jam, Berkshire bacon, truffle aioli, on a brioche bun
Prime Steak House Salad$18.00
Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Tips, Kale, Arugula, Sweet Corn, Tomatoes Mixed Berries, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Candied Pecans, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, steamed eggs, avocado, bacon crumbles, Blackened chicken, Peppercorn Ranch
Strawberry Fields Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, candied pecans, Point Reyes blue cheese crumbles, crispy onion straws, Strawberry-Balsamic Vinaigrette
Proteins may be added: Chicken, Scottish Salmon, Shrimp, or Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Tips
Tenderloin Tip Sandwich, Certified Angus Beef$13.00
Certified Angus Beef tenderloin tips, horseradish Havarti, crispy onion straws, Chipotle aioli on a brioche bun
Deviled Eggs$10.00
Smoked cage free brown eggs, stuffed with truffled yolks, topped with bacon and chives
Loaded Tater Tots$6.00
Four jumbo house potato tots topped with beer cheese, bacon crumbles, and chives. Served with a side of sour cream
8oz Filet$55.00
8oz Certified Angus Beef Filet cooked to order.
Note: We are not responsible for the taste or appearance of Medium-Well to Well-Done steaks
Tallow Parmesan Frites$4.00
Skinny potato straws fried in Certified Angus Beef tallow then tossed with grated Parmesan. Served with ketchup
Upscale
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

580 Walnut St. Suite 100

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Green District

The View at Shires' Garden

Street City Pub

Galla Park Gastro

