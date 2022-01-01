Prime On The Nine

Go
1800 Matt Down Lane

Hole-In-One$13.00
Half-pound ground beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried egg & onion straws on a brioche bun
14oz Dodge City Strip$35.00
Our #1 selling steak. 14oz cut of upper 2/3rds choice Certified Angus Beef Striploin seasoned with our famous House Rub
Half Mac$7.00
Penne pasta, smoked gouda cream sauce, applewood smoked bacon & toasted herbed-butter panko breadcrumbs
Grilled Steak Salad$14.00
Grilled sliced steak served on a bed of mixed baby greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, candied pecans & blue cheese crumbles - your choice of dressing
"Out-Of-Bounds" Chicken Fried Steak$18.00
Served with mashed potatoes & topped with a mild roasted jalapeño gravy
Spring Mix$10.00
Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & feta crumbles - your choice of dressing
Fried Pickle Spears$8.00
Served with chipotle ranch
Prime Rib Mac$16.00
Diced prime rib tossed in a smoked gouda cream sauce with applewood smoked bacon crumbles & penne noodles
Seafood Mac$16.00
Blackened shrimp, crab claw meat, applewood smoked bacon, and roasted red bell pepper purée in rich smoked gouda cream sauce
Award Winning Boneless Wings$13.00
Served with your choice of House Buffalo or Mango Habanero
1800 Matt Down Lane

DODGE CITY KS

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
