Prime Pizza

The best New York style pizza in LA!

PIZZA

603 N Hollywood Way • $

Avg 4 (225 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch$0.50
Pepperoni$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Garlic Knots$4.00
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
Cheese$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Grandma$26.00
Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce
Buffalo Wings$9.00
Fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

603 N Hollywood Way

Burbank CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
