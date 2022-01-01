Go
Prime & Provisions

Come in and Enjoy

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

222 N LaSalle St • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (1256 reviews)

Popular Items

Dry-Aged Prime Burger$19.00
8oz Dry aged patty. Built from the bottom up is base of toasted brioche bun, sliced white onion lightly grilled, 3 fresh tomato slices, burger patty, American cheese, Dijonaise, pickles, top off with toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries.
Wedge Salad$16.00
Baby Iceberg & charred Red Endive Leaves. blue cheese crumbles, diced roma tomatoes, thick cut bacon lardons, diced purple onion, scallions, lemon zest & EVOO. Dressed Blue Cheese Dressing & Creamy Italian Dressing.
Properly Whipped Potatoes$14.00
Russet potatoes whipped with sour cream, heavy cream & copious amounts of butter. Finished under the broiler with an herbed horseradish breadcrumb crust.
Decadent Mac & Cheese$15.00
Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust.
French Onion Soup$14.00
Spanish onions, brown sugar, brandy & veal stock. A toasted French baguette with melted gruyere & Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
1/2 Wedge Salad$8.00
Baby Iceberg & charred Red Endive Leaves. blue cheese crumbles, diced roma tomatoes, thick cut bacon lardons, diced purple onion, scallions, lemon zest & EVOO. Dressed Blue Cheese Dressing & Creamy Italian Dressing.
Family Style Salmon$65.00
Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.
Family Style Chicken$65.00
Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.
House Flared Thick Cut Bacon$17.00
Cured & smoked pork belly cut into 1" thick slices. Heavily peppered & cooked in an 1800* broiler. Bacon will be charred, finished with a Chili Michigan Maple Syrup drizzle, a dark chocolate.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Reservations
Bike Parking
Buffet
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

222 N LaSalle St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

